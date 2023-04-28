ADGP Jammu holds preparatory meeting ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu [India], April 27 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, IPS Mukesh Singh, convened a preparatory meeting with the officers of CRPF, Intelligence agencies, Civil Administration, Police, Traffic and Security wing to discuss the various issues for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra including adequate Police and Security deployment on Thursday.



At the meeting, a detailed discussion was held and a briefing was also given by the officers of CRPF, Police, and intelligence agencies, in view of the present security scenario and possible threats to the Amarnath Yatra this year. During the meeting, some of the issues were raised by DIG CRPF and Commandant concerned and they were assured that these issues will be addressed by Civil Administration and District SSP's concerned SSP PCR well before the deployment of manpower for the 62 days of Yatra.

The ADG Jammu also advised the participants to ensure that proper coordination is required to be maintained among all the intelligence agencies, Army, PMF, traffic and Security wings in their respective districts and areas of responsibility for a smooth and incident-free Yatra. He also requested Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to take immediate action on certain issues raised by CRPF Commandants so that no inconvenience is caused to troops being deployed for the purpose.

The officers who attended the meeting include Mahesh Chandra Ladda, IPS IG CRPF, Ramesh Kumar, IAS, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sunil Gupta, IPS, DIG DKR, Mohd Suleman Choudhary, IPS DIG UR Range, Shakti Pathak, IPS DIG JSK, Shridhar Patil, IPS DIG Traffic Jammu, Ashok Sambyal DIG CRPF, Avny Lavasa, IAS Deputy Commissioner Jammu, SSP Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Rambam, SSP PCR Jammu, SSP Security Jammu, SSP CID SB, CI, Jammu, SSP APCR Jammu, SSP Traffic Jammu and Commandants of concerned CRPF Battalion. (ANI)

