ADGP Jammu Zone concludes two-day visit to Rajouri, Poonch; chairs security review meetings

Jammu and Kashmir [India], February 12 (ANI): Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone on Sunday concluded his two-day visit to Rajouri and Poonch districts.

During his visit, ADGP Jammu Zone accompanied by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rajouri-Poonch range Mohd. Haseeb Mughal, IPS and SSP Rajouri Mohd. Aslam, JKPS visited Kalakote, Budhal, Rajouri and Surankot.





ADGP Jammu Zone also chaired joint security review meetings which were attended by senior officers of the Army and CRPF besides district police, a statement from the police read.

ADGP Jammu Zone stressed strengthening both Border and Hinterland security grid and focusing on counter-terrorist operations and targeting the OGW network of terrorists. He stressed on all the officers put in their best to target terrorists present in the Rajouri district.

He also laid thrust on effective and actionable intelligence collection.

He was briefed regarding measures taken by District Police Rajouri and was also briefed regarding a few terror cases which had been solved in a record time.

DIG R-P Range, SSP Rajouri and SSP Poonch assured that efforts shall continue with full dedication so that the overall security situation improves and the general public feels secure and safe. (ANI)

