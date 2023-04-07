ADGP Jammu Zone visits Rajouri, chairs security review meeting

Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 6 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, IPS, on Thursday chaired a security review meeting in Jammu, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by DIG RP Range Dr Haseeb Mughal-IPS, SSP Rajouri, Amritpal Singh- IPS, SSP Poonch, Rohit Baskotra-JKPS and other officers of the Range, the release stated.

At the outset, district SSP Rajouri and Poonch briefed the chairing officer regarding the ongoing counter-terror operations in their respective districts.



The ADGP Jammu Zone directed the officers of the twin districts of Pir Panjal Range to make all-out efforts in eliminating terrorism from the area. He also stressed developing a credible intelligence base in the area. Special focus was laid on ensuring border security and maintaining close Liaison with other SFs, the release stated.

ADGP Jammu Zone accompanied by DIG RP Range and SSP Rajouri also visited Romeo Force Hqrs Palma, Rajouri where he held a meeting with the GOC Romeo Force.

He along with DC Rajouri Vikas Kundal, IAS also visited District Drug De-addiction Centre, Rajouri and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment at the centre. (ANI)

