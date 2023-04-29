ADGP Kashmir chairs security meeting with focus on threat of vehicle-borne IEDs

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday held a high-level meeting at south Kashmir's Anantnag on National Highway (NHW) security with a special focus on the emerging threat of Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) and other modes of the potential terror attack, said an official release.



Army's GOG Victor Force Maj General Prashant Srivastava, IG CRPF Kashmir ops sector M S Bhatia, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, JDIB, Army's sector commanders in south Kashmir, DIGs police, CRPF, SSB, ITBP and CID and SSsP Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Awantipora attended the meeting.



According to the release, during the meeting, potential threats from terrorist on NHW were discussed in detail and more countermeasures were decided.

"The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of convey movement was also discussed and accordingly upgraded. All field offices gave their assessment, added the release.

ADGP Kashmir instructed all SSsP to focus on anti-terrorist operations, busting of terror modules by apprehending terrorist associates.

They were specially tasked to generate preventive intelligence and share it timely amongst all stakeholders.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Victor force asked sector commanders to do extensive area domination at night too. (ANI)

