Adhir Chowdhury urges Mamata to cancel today's virtual meeting in view of COVID-19

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to cancel a virtual meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday as it will further 'aggravate' the corona pandemic in the state.

"In view of the community transmission of corona in West Bengal again triggered staggering lockdown, in this grim situation, I would urge upon CM West Bengal to cancel virtual meeting of tomorrow as it will further aggravate the corona pandemic in West Bengal," Chowdhury tweeted.

In light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the West Bengal government on Monday announced a lockdown in the state for two days every week starting from July 23.



In a press meet, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, "There will be a two-day complete lockdown every week starting from Thursday. Lockdown will be on Thursday and Saturday this week. This lockdown has been imposed in addition to running a broad-based containment zone approach."



The two days of lockdown will be decided on a weekly basis.

West Bengal has recorded 2,282 new COVID-19 positive cases and 35 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 44,769 including 17,204 active cases, 6,418 discharged cases and 1,147 deaths, as per the State Health Department. (ANI)

