Adhir Chowdhury writes to PM, seeks video conference with leaders

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to hold a video conference with leaders of political parties to enable them to communicate their concerns and suggestions about ways to tackle the threat posed by the coronavirus.

In his letter, Chowdhury said the entire country is concerned about the outbreak of coronavirus.

"It would be most appropriate to have a video conference with all party leaders to enable them to communicate you about their concerns and have your views and suggestions too," he said.

The government has enforced a countrywide lockdown from Tuesday midnight for 21 days to check the spread of coronavirus. India has so far registered 749 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths. (ANI)