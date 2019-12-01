Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury needs urgent treatment: BJP's Narasimha Rao on 'migrant' remark

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Slamming Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury for his 'migrant' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday said that he needs urgent treatment for his imaginary thinking.

"The statement of Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling them illegal immigrants is the height of his stupidity," Rao told ANI.

The BJP leader said that this clearly shows that Chaudhury's 'mental faculties' are not working properly.

"He needs urgent treatment for his imaginary thinking. India is for Indians irrespective of caste, creed, colour and community. No one can change that," he said.

Rao said that people like Chaudhury demand equal rights for illegal immigrants but this government will not do that.

"For this statement, we demand an apology from the Congress party, its chief Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi. We also want clear directions to be given to Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury to stop making irresponsible comments about India's leadership and send him to hospital for treatment," he added.

Earlier today, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are migrants.

"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are migrants. Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi. India is for everyone -- for Hindus, for Muslims and for everyone else. They are creating the fear that they will throw out Muslims," he had said. (ANI)

