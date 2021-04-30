Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury again appointed PAC chief, Meenakshi Lekhi to continue heading Public Undertakings

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi will continue as the chiefs of Parliament's Public Accounts and Public Undertakings respectively for another year.



According to the notification issued by Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla also re-appointed BJP leaders Dr (Prof) Kirit Premjibhai Solanki and Girish Balchandra Bapat as the Chairpersons of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and Committee on Estimates for another year as well.

The Public Accounts Committee and Public Undertakings Committee will 22 members each while Estimates committees and Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Committee will have 30 members each.

The terms of all the members will start from May 1, 2021, and will continue till April 30, 2022. (ANI)

