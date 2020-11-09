Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacks Centre on 4th anniversary of demonetisation

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], November 8 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said those who had black money, have converted it into white money while launching a verbal attack on the central government on the fourth anniversary of the demonetisation.

"Many people died in the bank queue. It was also said black money will be recovered. Like he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) said coronavirus can be controlled in 21 days. The Reserve bank said 99 per cent notes returned back to the bank locker, it is clear those who had black money, converted those notes to white," said Chowdhury.



The Congress leader also claimed that many people died during the exercise. Further slamming the Centre, he added that demonetisation has had little effect on the state of terrorism in the country.

"It was also said terrorism will end if we start demonetization, now what you see from Kashmir to Chattisgarh. Maoist and Kashmir's terrorists are they minimized? No news of stopping of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN). So you (Modi) should apologize to the people of Hindusthan for your wrong decision of demonetization," he added.

Lastly, Chowdhury asked the government to apologize to the people of the country for the "wrong decision" of demonetisation. (ANI)

