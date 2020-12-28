Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requests Smriti Irani to reopen Arati Cotton Mill in Howrah

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 28 (ANI): West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani requesting her to reopen the Arati Cotton Mill located in Howrah district, which he says has suffered due to the pandemic.

"I do fervently appeal to your good self to take all necessary measures to reopen the Arati Cotton Mill, Howrah, in West Bengal as soon as possible," Chaudhary wrote, a copy of which was posted on his Twitter account.

Drawing the Union Minister's attention, the Congress leader revealed that workers of the said mill are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.



"May I dare to draw your attention to the plight of hapless workers of Arati Cotton Mill who are undergoing poverty and penury due to the lockdown for months together. I came to learn that NTC under the aegis of your ministry has taken a new initiative to open a few mills belonging to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra," he wrote.

Citing the examples of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra where a few mills have been opened, Chaudhary urged Irani to accommodate Arati Mill as well.

"Without any reservation, I must appreciate your endeavour and suggest you stretch out the string of your purse a little more to accommodate Arati Mill in West Bengal which is recognised as NTC mill. You are certain to be aware of the huge potentialities of jute sector in West Bengal," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

