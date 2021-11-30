Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury terms suspension of 12 Opposition MPs as 'retrospective effect'

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said they staged a walkout from the Lower House to show support to the 12 MPs who have been suspended and termed the suspension as a "retrospective effect".

"We have staged a walkout from Lok Sabha to support the 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha who have been suspended. The action of suspension from the current winter session points at a 'retrospective effect'. Why should an apology be issued?" Chowdhury said while speaking to media persons.

He further alleged that the government is using suspension as a "threat" to silence the Opposition.

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the winter session on Monday suspended 12 opposition members for the rest of the current session, ending on December 23, on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.



The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Soon after the proceeding commenced in Lok Sabha, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and National Conference staged a walkout.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

