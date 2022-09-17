Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi to address visa issue of those whose parents stay in Pak or Bangladesh

West Bengal [India], September 17 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on September 15 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi regarding the Visa issue of those whose parents stay in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In the letter, he highlighted the typical case of parents of individuals who were born in Bangladesh erstwhile East Pakistan.

He addressed the issue of one of the citizens who is currently stranded in New Zealand and his Visa application has been referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) by Indian Embassy.

Chowdhury claims that the person got Indian Citizenship in the year 1964 on humanitarian grounds and an Indian passport in the year 1978 after that in the year 2017 he had surrendered

his Citizenship and Indian Passport to become a citizen of New Zealand.

The individual is believed to be suffering from Hernia.

"The individual is having a medical emergency and needs to travel to his home country for treatment for which his journey is scheduled for September 23", read the letter.

The letter further stated that the parents of many Indians particularly from Punjab and West Bengal were born in undivided India which now falls in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"For no fault of them if a visa is delayed it becomes very difficult for them to travel back to their motherland," wrote Chowdhury in the letter.

In the letter addressed to Prime Minister Chowdhury wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to have a sympathetic view in clearing their visa request".

The letter was also sent to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. (ANI)