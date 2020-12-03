Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, seeks short winter session

New Delhi (India), December 3 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for convening a short winter session of parliament to discuss pressing issues including farmers protest, preparation of COVID-19 vaccine and standoff along LAC in eastern Ladakh.



In a letter to the Speaker, Chowdhury, who is the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said a short winter session may be convened taking all precautions against COVID-19.

"I would like to draw your kind attention that there are a number of very important issues that the nation is facing in the present times. The most notable among all is the ongoing farmers' agitation, preparation of COVID-19 vaccine, economic slowdown, unemployment scenario and the continuous standoff on the India, China border, unabated ceasefire violation. There is a need for a thorough and transparent discussion," he said.

The Congress leader said that the session will help the nation to understand and appreciate the current issues that the country is grappling with. (ANI)

