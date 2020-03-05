Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to LS Speaker, says his car stopped from entering Parliament

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that his car was stopped from entering Parliament complex as it did not have the 2020 sticker.

He mentioned that this hampered his parliamentary duties, hence, it amounts to a breach of privilege by Delhi Police personnel posted at Vijay Chowk.

In the letter to the Speaker, Chowdhury stated, "When I was coming to Parliament House, to attend the afternoon session on March 5, the Delhi Police officials posted at Vijay Chowk, stopped me from going to Parliament House saying that my car must display the new car label issued in March 2020."

"When I took up the matter with the Joint Secretary (Security), Lok Sabha that this happened with me he said that he has nothing to do in the matter. I may remind you that as per office order 2019, the car passes are valid till March 31st, 2020," he added.

"The Delhi Police official posted at Vijay Chowk by obstructing me from going to Parliament House has hampered my Parliamentary duties and is a breach of Privilege," said Chaudhary.

He also mentioned in his letter that he entered Parliament twice in the same car on the morning of 5th March and no one objected to his entry. (ANI)