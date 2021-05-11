Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to President Kovind, urging him to convene a special session of Parliament over Covid-19 crisis

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to convene a special session of the Parliament over the Covid-19 crisis.

"Coronavirus pandemic in the country is in a grave situation and you must be well informed about the exact scenario. In this critical situation, I would urge your kind conscious, to convene a special (Covid-19 crisis) session of Parliament because India consists of number of constituency and each Member of Parliament represents his/her constituency from respective State has some say about the condition of people therein and in order to find a way ease lives of suffering people", Ranjan wrote in the letter.

The Congress today decided to temporarily defer organizational elections for electing a new party chief in the wake of "emergent conditions prevailing on account of unprecedented coronavirus pandemic".

The Congress Working Committee, which met here over the results of recent assembly polls, adopted a resolution and said energies of party workers should be channelized towards saving every life and helping every coronavirus-affected person.

Discussion was held during the meeting on the election process for the party's new president and senior leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma said that there was no need for elections at this time due to situation created by COVID-19.

The resolution said CWC considered the election schedule for electing the AICC president as proposed by Central Election Authority of the party.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic had caught West Bengal like many other states "in a devastating situation" and the state needs support in terms of supply of oxygen, medicines, vaccines and ramping up of hospital beds. (ANI)

