Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes WB CM to build new crematoriums in Berhampore

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue of providing new and modern crematoriums in Berhampore city of the state.

According to an official statement, Chowdhury said that the two crematoriums in Berhampur City, Murshidabad District, one in Gora Bazar and another in Kharga are very old and almost non-functional.



"The smoke and fume from the crematoriums add to the pollution of the city. Since it is situated in the middle of the city the bad odour from the crematoriums is making the citizen sick and nauseating," the statement said.

In the letter, Chowdhury further said that the cremation has been discontinued, as a result of which people of Murshidabad are facing a very acute problem. They have to take the dead bodies to another city for cremation instead of Berhampur.

He appealed to the State Chief Minister to instruct the municipal authorities to take care of the dignity of dead people by providing them with new and modern crematoriums in Berhampore, till that time the existing crematoriums need to be repaired and maintained in order to continue cremation. (ANI)

