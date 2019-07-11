Former Union Minister Jayant Sinha (left) and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (right)
Former Union Minister Jayant Sinha (left) and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (right)

Adhir, Sinha elected as members of Public Accounts Committee

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:29 IST

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and former union ministers Satya Pal Singh and Jayant Sinha have been elected as members of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) from Lok Sabha with nine of 15 members belonging to the BJP.
The other members elected to the committee from Lok Sabha are T R Baalu (DMK), Subhash Chandra Baheria, Sudheer Gupta, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Ajay (Teni) Misra, Jagadambika Pal, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Ram Kripal Yadav (all BJP), Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD), Rahul Ramesh Shewale (Shiv Sena), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JD-U) and Balashowry Vallabbhaneni (YSRC Party).
The PAC has 15 members from both Lok Sabha and seven from Rajya Sabha. It will be formally constituted after the Rajya Sabha sends names of its members.
The committee is conventionally headed by a member from the opposition. It was in 1967 that the Lok Sabha Speaker first appointed a member of opposition as Chairman of the committee and the practice has continued.
Chowdhury, who is a leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, is the lone member of the party in the PAC from the House. The term of office of members of the Committee does not exceed one year at a time.
Congress leader in the previous Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had also been chairman of the PAC.
The functions of the committee include an examination of accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by Parliament for the expenditure of the government, the annual financial accounts of the government and other accounts laid before the House as the committee may think fit. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:34 IST

Hyderabad: Youth drowns in pond while making Tik Tok video

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): A youngster allegedly drowned in a pond in Petbasheerabad village area while making a video on social media application Tik Tok.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:19 IST

ISRO carries out checks at launch pad ahead of Chandrayaan 2 launch

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Ahead of the country's second mission to the moon, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday conducted checks at the launch pad of Chandrayaan 2 in Sriharikota.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:18 IST

Pune: FIR against persons for obstructing anti-encroachment...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): A day after a scuffle broke out between the police and locals during an anti-encroachment drive in Mundhwa area, an FIR has been filed against the people who obstructed the drive.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:17 IST

Students forced to study outside as EVMs locked in classrooms

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 11 (ANI): Students in a government school here are forced to go back to the medieval ways of schooling as their classrooms are sealed with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) inside ever since the Lok Sabha elections in May this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:50 IST

Uttarakhand: At least 8 injured in landslide on Kedarnath Marg

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): At least 8 people were injured after boulders and rocks fell off a mountain in a landslide on Kedarnath Marg in Choti Lincholi area here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:48 IST

Andhra: 20 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): At least 20 students of Ramakrishna Mission School were hospitalised on Thursday allegedly after consuming mid-day meal here in Tadepalli town.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:47 IST

Jai Ram Thakur meets ambassadors of 50 nations, says efforts...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Efforts are underway to make Himachal Pradesh as the best destination for global investors, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:23 IST

Effective supervision must be focus area for aerospace safety:...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Effective supervision and safety orientation to minimise human error must be the focus area for improving aerospace safety record, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Air Command (SWAC) Air Marshal HS Arora said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:13 IST

Jagan attacks previous Naidu govt on farmer welfare, announces...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday accused the previous TDP government of ignoring the welfare of farmers and cheating them by not paying subsidy amounting to over Rs 2,000 crore for seeds, fertilizers and other agriculture-

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:12 IST

K'taka crisis: Ganesh Hukkeri issues whip to party MLAs, says...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Amid ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Chikkodi MLA and chief whip of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government Ganesh Hukkeri on Thursday issued a whip to party MLAs to attend the Assembly session to pass the finance bill on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:08 IST

Congress protests over political crisis in Karnataka, Goa...

New Delhi, July 11 (ANI): UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday led a protest of party lawmakers against the BJP-led government over political developments in Karnataka and Goa, with the party also staging a walkout in both the houses of parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:06 IST

Andhra govt to provide Rs 1 crore to each MLA to tackle drinking...

Amaravati (Andra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced to sanction Rs 1 crore to every MLA to take all necessary steps to solve the drinking water scarcity in the state.

Read More
iocl