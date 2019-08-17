Adi Mahotsav will explore new opportunities for Ladakh: Union Minister Munda

Ladakh [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on has said the Central government is organising 'Adi Mahotsav' in the region to help the locals to market their products internationally and explore new opportunities.

"The Tribal Ministry is organising Adi Mahotsav in the region to give the local artisans exposure on how to market their products internationally and also explore new opportunities for the people," Munda told ANI.

The Union Minister also asserted that the people of the region are happy and hopeful of their bright future.

"For long, the people of Ladakh had been demanding the status of a Union Territory. They are hopeful about their bright future now. They felt neglected by the state government. The Central government has respected their views by making it a Union Territory," added Munda.

Munda termed the special status to Jammu and Kashmir as a "hurdle" in the development of the region.

The Central government on August 5 announced its decision to withdraw special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

