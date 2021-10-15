Adieu to Goddess Durga on 'Vijayadashmi'

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): After celebrations for Navratri, it is time to bid adieu to Goddess Durga on the occasion of Vijay Dashami today, a day that marks the triumph of good over evil.

According to mythology on this day Goddess Durga annihilated the demon god Mahishasura after a fierce battle that lasted for nine days.

This day also marks Durga Visarjan or immersion of Durga idols signifying the journey of the Goddess back to Mount Kailash after ten days of stay at her parent's house on earth. Annually, Goddess Durga visits her paternal house with her four children in tow--Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya and Ganesha.

Vijay Dashmi or Vijayadashami is very popular in West Bengal. On the last day of Durga Puja, married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her followed by applying sindoor on each other's faces.

Women in Ranchi, Delhi, Kolkata and other parts of the country were seen participating in the 'Sindoor Khela' and the 'Dhunuchi' dance, a traditional dance form involving the use of an earthen incense burner.



Delhi's mini-Kolkata CR Park has observed the puja with strict COVID-19 guidelines. The place has been an amalgamation of bright colours and native culture.

The day is also celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over the king of Lanka, Ravana.

Dussehra is marked with religious enthusiasm across the country. Ramlila, the dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram is staged for 10 days and concludes on Dussehra.

Effigies of the ten-headed demon king Raavan, his brother Kumbhakaran and son Indrajit are burnt with fireworks to signify the destruction of evil.

From the burning of giant effigies, Ramayana plays, 'sindoor Khela', and glorious carnivals, Dussehra is a festival that exhibits the country's incredible diversity.

Dusshera also marks the beginning of preparation for Diwali, which falls celebrated 21 days later and is one of the biggest and widely celebrated festivals in the country. (ANI)

