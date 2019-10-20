Adityanath assures that criminals will be hanged to death: Kamlesh Tiwari's widow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Widow of murdered Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Sunday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that soon the criminals will be hanged to death.

After meeting Yogi in Lucknow, Tiwari's widow, Kiran told ANI, "The CM has stated that he will investigate the matter and he has also assured that soon the guilty persons will be hanged to death."

"Our demand is that the guilty persons should be hanged to death and I believe that Yogi Adityanath will ensure justice by doing so. I felt really good after talking to him," she added.

Tiwari's family members met the Chief Minister at his residence today.

"We met Yogi Adityanath who is just like my elder son. We felt so good after meeting him. Our demand is that justice should be provided to our son and the guilty persons should be given strictest punishment and the Chief Minister has assured us that justice will be done," Tiwari's mother told ANI.

The family had earlier demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA)-led investigation in the matter saying they don't trust the state administration.

Director-General of Police OP Singh had, on Saturday, held a press conference on the matter and informed that three persons have been detained in the matter. He also said that the arrested persons have confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Police had also said that the guilty persons were radicalised after listening to a speech given by the victim in the year 2015, in which he had said some "objectionable things".

Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016. (ANI)