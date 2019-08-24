Adityanath celebrates 'Krishna Janmashtami' with children at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Janmashtami with children at Smriti Bhavan of Gorakhnath temple last night.

On the occasion, children were dressed in bright and colourful attires as Lord Krishna, Radha and Meera and participated in various competitions organised at the event. They were also seen taking selfies with the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister distributed prizes to the children, who participated in costume, singing and dance competitions.

After this, Adityanth performed 'aarti' and pooja at Gorakhnath temple amidst chanting of mantras by priests of the temple.



Meanwhile, people in Moradabad celebrated Janmashtami with great fervour at the Krishna temple.

"The unique thing about this festival is that every section of the society comes together and celebrates the festival which is very significant and important to Uttar Pradesh. There is tight security and there has been no mismanagement so far," a Krishna devotee told ANI.

"The temple is beautifully decorated. Lord Krishna's favourite delicacy 'Makhan and Mishri' is being provided to devotees as prasad. The whole city is in a joyous mood. Song and dance performances are being held," a temple priest said.



Janmashtmi is being celebrated by Krishna devotees all over the world today. Lord Krishna is regarded to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is an important festival particularly to the Vaishnava tradition of Hinduism.

Mathura and Vrindavan are the two places intricately associated with the birth and youth of Lord Krishna. (ANI)

