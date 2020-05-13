Adityanath condoles death of 2 migrant workers killed in Kanpur road accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of two migrant workers in a road accident in Kanpur rural today.

The Chief Minister has expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family and directed authorities to provide proper treatment to the injured admitted in the hospital.

In the morning, two people died and nine sustained injury after two trucks collided at Akbarpur road of Kanpur rural. (ANI)

