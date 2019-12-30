Adityanath condoles death of six killed in Gautam Budh Nagar accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed condolence over the six deaths in an accident in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the death of people who lost their lives in a road accident caused by fog in Dankaur area of Gautam Budh Nagar district. He has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the peace of the departed soul," read a statement from the Cheif Minister's Office.

Six people died and five others sustained injuries after a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a canal in Dankaur late night on Sunday, police said on Monday. After the accident, all 11 were shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead. The injured are undergoing treatment.

The Chief Minister has instructed the concerned officers to provide proper treatment to the injured.

He has also instructed all the district magistrates and senior superintendents of police to make all necessary arrangements for safe vehicle movement in accident-prone areas of the district. (ANI)