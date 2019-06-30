Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath directs police to reactivate anti-Romeo squads in UP

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:01 IST

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked the police to activate anti-Romeo squads in the state as the schools and colleges will be re-opening after summer vacations.
The Chief Minister maintained that the problems in the state will be resolved by reducing the crime against women, be it eve-teasing, dowry deaths, domestic violence, and other types of crime.
"Activate anti-Romeo squads, as schools and colleges in the state will re-open on July 1 after summer vacations. We must be prepared to pre-empt any crime against girls and should not allow any such activities to discourage them from pursuing their studies. Identify hotspots and increase police patrolling in those areas," the Chief Minister ordered during a review meeting on law and order and development in the districts of Moradabad, Rampur, Bijnor, Sambhal and Amroha here.
He said that every police station must prepare a list of top 10 criminals in its area and pro-actively work towards prosecuting them.
"It is only when a criminal is prosecuted, the public will start trusting the police. So, police should not only prosecute criminals but also publicise their punishment," he said to the officials.
The Chief Minister also directed the officials to upgrade technology to improve monitoring and screening probable criminals.
"Use better technology to prevent criminals from committing the crime. There is no need to wait for the criminal to commit any crime. Identify him, foil the criminal activity," he said.
The Chief Minister was on a two-day visit to Saharanpur and Moradabad, where he had come to take review meetings of districts including Saharanpur, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Bijnor and Sambhal.
"We need to bring crime rate in the state at its lowest level. For this, we must increase foot patrolling. Though we have improved on the crime rate in western Uttar Pradesh, there is a need to do better. The senior officers must hold Janta Darbar for at least one hour every day and address the problems of the common man," Adityanath said.
He also asked the officials to ensure the safety of stray cattle and cows.
"Our society is very sensitive about the cow and any damage to the cow will have a long-term impact on social harmony. Ensure that the cow shelters are fully functional and no cow is taken to any slaughter-house," the Chief Minister said.
He has directed the officials to increase vigil on activities relating to illegal mining, illegal slaughterhouses, and other crimes. "We should not only book people involved in illegal mining, but also initiate action to confiscate their assets created by illegal means," he said. (ANI)

iocl