Adityanath holds meeting as state see surge in crime against women

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Chief Secretary and senior police officials on Monday on the issue of women security in the state.

This came in the backdrop of the recent spate of incidences of crime against women in the state that created an outrage among the public and members of civil society. It also raised a question over the law and order situation in the state.

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Kushinagar on Saturday while a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Muslim cleric inside the premises of a madrassa in Kanpur.

The most gruesome incident being the rape and murder case of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Tappal in Aligarh. The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2 in a garbage dump.

Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder. (ANI)

