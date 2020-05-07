Adityanath holds review meeting with chairpersons of 11 state committees to combat COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a COVID-19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees that monitors the coronavirus situation in the state.

The officials were seen sitting a few feet away from each other, thereby maintaining social distancing norms.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 2,998 cases of COVID-19, including 60 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the nationwide count of cases has reached 52,952, including 15,267 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,783 deaths. (ANI)

