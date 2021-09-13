Adityanath lauds PM Modi as India's COVID vaccination coverage crosses 75 crore

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): After India crossed 75 crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the citizens and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nationwide drive.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, he said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has presented a model to the world on COVID management. Today, India became successful in vaccinating 75 crore people."

He further informed said that the state drew inspiration from the Prime Minister and vaccinated about 9 crore people in UP. "I congratulate all those people who took vaccines," he added.



"Vaccinating 75 crore people is an achievement in taking forward India's fight against COVID. No other country has supplied as many vaccines. Number of people vaccinated in India in a single day is higher than the population of some countries," said Adityanath.

As per an official statement from the Union Health Ministry, a total of 75,10,41,391 vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries so far. From these, 67,04,768 vaccine doses were administered till 5:30 pm today.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the achievement of the country while WHO South-East Asia also congratulated India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

