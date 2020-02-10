Adityanath lays foundation stone of first PAC women battalion in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the first Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) women battalion in Gorakhpur.

Adityanath said that his government will constitute three women battalions of PAC in the state. It includes Lucknow and Badaun, along with Gorakhpur.

"Today we are laying the foundation stone of Gorakhpur battalion. This battalion of PAC is an important step towards women empowerment. Through this battalion, a better environment for women security will be created in the state," he said.

Adityanath also laid the foundation of Police Training School and campus of the state's first PAC women battalion.

On this occasion, he said that for nearly 25 years, the police training school in Gorakhpur was unable to start its own training institute due to the lack of land.

"Today, along with getting land from the Uttar Pradesh Police, the foundation stone of the building is also being done," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)