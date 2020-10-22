Adityanath mourns demise of 4 children in Lalitpur, extends financial help to family

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the demise of four children, belonging to one family, in a drowning incident in Lalitpur and asked the district administration to provide financial help to the aggrieved family.

Adityanath on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the grief-stricken family.

Four children betweeb seven to 14 years of age belonging to a family, were found dead in a village that comes under the jurisdiction of Purakalan police station.



The police team had reached the check dam and carried out a rescue operation. The children were then sent to the community health centre where they were declared brought dead.

The victim's family have alleged that the children were murdered by their kin who live in the same village over a land dispute.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

