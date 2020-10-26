Adityanath takes out 'vijay julus' in his capacity as Mahant of Gorakhnath Math today

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took out a 'Vijay Julus' on Vijayadashami, in his capacity as the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math.

He said that coronavirus has affected all facets of life and it has impacted the festivals and events too.

Speaking at Ramlila Maidan in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said: "We are celebrating our festivals at a time when the world is going through COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus has affected all facets of life. There has been extensive loss of lives and money. It has impacted the festivals and events too."

Earlier in the day, Adityanath performed pooja at Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Dussehra. (ANI)