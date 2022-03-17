Adityanath takes part in 'Holika Dahan' in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended a function on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' in Gorakhpur.

Adityanath while interacting with locals said people have started playing Holi from March 10 onwards as the Bharatiya Janata Party made a historic win in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term.





"People have started playing Holi from March 10 onwards itself. I want to thank you for choosing a government of law and order. This election showed that truth will always triumph," he told media persons.

In the visuals, he was seen distributing sweets and chocolates among the children who came to greet him.



Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. (ANI)

