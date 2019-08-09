Adityanath takes part in UP govt's plantation drive

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): In a bid to create a new record, the Uttar Pradesh government began a plantation drive on Friday with a target of planting 22 crore saplings on the occasion of 'Kranti Diwas'.

The government will distribute free saplings and interact with people during the plantation drive.

Speaking to ANI, Avnish Kumar Avasthi, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary said, "We have geotagged each sapling. Our Chief Minister will also distribute free saplings to children at Prayagraj around 4 pm today."

He also informed that Governor Anandiben Patel will attend tree plantation drive at Kasganj city in the evening.

As per officials, till 11:30 am, the government has so far planted 10 crore saplings at Lucknow.

It is believed that the drive was initiated after the Uttar Pradesh government took stock of the depleting forest cover and scanty rain in the state.

According to the Forest Survey report, Uttar Pradesh's green cover is only 9.18 per cent against the 33 per cent required as per the law. (ANI)