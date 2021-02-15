Adityanath to launch 'Abhyudaya' scheme in UP tomorrow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 'Abhyudaya' scheme on Monday and interact with registered candidates under the scheme, said an official release.

The programme of the free coaching centre for competitive examinations --IAS, IPS, PCS, NDS, CDS, NEET and JEE will be held at 10 am tomorrow, the statement said on Sunday.

The study in coaching centres will start from February 16 in all the divisions of the state on the occasion of Vasant Panchmi and these classes will start at the district level also.

Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana has been launched by the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare for the examinations of competitions like IAS, IPS, PCS, NDS, CDS, NEET and JEE.

Under the scheme, free coaching will be provided to all such students who want to prepare for these exams but are unable to do due to their financial status. UP Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana 2021 will be implemented under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Classes under this scheme will start from the day of Basant Panchami. Under this scheme, students will also be provided with offline classes along with online study material, the release had said earlier. (ANI)