Adityanath to take stock of arrangements ahead of PM Modi's Varanasi visit

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Varanasi today to take stock of preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit on July 15.

Adityanath will reach Varanasi at around 12 noon and will oversee preparations for a public meeting venue and stage at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He will also visit the Rudraksh International Convention Centre at Sigra, which PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate.

A final call will also be taken on the number of attendees and other arrangements at the new convention centre, that was made with Japan's help.

After examining all these preparations in about two hours, he is scheduled to go to Gorakhpur.

The Convention Centre will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister along with the Ambassador of Japan to India, post which a video message of Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be broadcasted there, sources informed.

In view of the security arrangements, the Special Protection Group (SPG) will reach Varanasi by today evening and will prepare a blueprint for the security at the venue. (ANI)