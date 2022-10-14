Adityanath visits floods affected villages in Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, says govt ready to serve public

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the flood-affected villages of Maharajganj and Gorakhpur districts and distributed relief materials to the floods victims.

He also conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas.

CM Yogi said that the administration has been instructed to distribute relief materials to the flood-affected families on a war footing so that no one has to suffer.

Said that the officials have been directed to immediately provide compensation of Rs.4 lakhs to the families of the flood victims.

"For the first time in October, we all have to face the tragedy of untimely floods. Facing the challenge of disaster firmly, the double engine government of the Centre and the state is engaged in the service of the people," he said.

Yogi further said that all the possible help is being provided to every flood-affected person and ensured no shortages of any kind.

He also met flood-affected victims in Maharajganj and Sahjanwa and distributed flood-relief material among them.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM reviewed the situation arising out of incessant rainfall in the state in the last few days.



The Chief Minister has directed the Group of Ministers to immediately visit the districts under their charge and extend their cooperation in relief and rescue works to the flood-affected parts of the state.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath, instructions were issued to expedite the relief and rehabilitation work in all the districts affected by heavy rains. CM Yogi also ordered to keep the District Control Room functional 24x7 under the leadership of Joint Magistrate level officers.

"Due to excessive rains in the last few days, adverse effects have been seen on life, livestock, and agriculture. Loss of lives and money has been reported in many districts. The State Government is committed to making necessary arrangements for the safety and maintenance of all the affected people", an official release said quoting Yogi Adityanath.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rain, lightning, snakebite, and drowning, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately distribute permissible relief money to the families of the deceased and provide proper treatment to the injured.

Reviewing the impact on agricultural crops, the Chief Minister said that the Revenue and Agriculture Department teams should conduct a thorough survey in all the districts and assess the damage so that farmers can be compensated. The Chief Minister has given instructions to do this work on priority.

Giving instructions to ensure the safety of livestock in the flood-affected areas, the Chief Minister said that adequate arrangements for animal feed should be made in these areas.

More than 200 villages have been affected by the flood so far affecting thousands of people. The name of the affected villages includes Jagtapur, Panditpurva, Jhovahna, Kalandarpur, Gangapur, Kodari, Lalpur, Phagunia, Jogiya Kalan, Lal Nagar, Durgapur, and Sherpur.

At present, a population of about 25 lakhs has been affected by floods in more than 1500 villages of 15 districts across the state. The Chief Minister has instructed to deploy teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), and PAC as per the need for relief and rescue work in all these flood-affected areas.

River Rapti and Saryu (Ghagra) are flowing above the danger mark. The Chief Minister has given instructions for continuous monitoring of the water level of rivers. (ANI)

