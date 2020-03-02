ADM attacked with cricket bat in Ghaziabad park

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Madan Singh Garbyal was on Sunday assaulted by a man with a cricket bat while the former was taking a walk in a park, police said.

The attacker has been identified as Jasbir Singh, a former army man, who has been detained.

Garbyal, who has sustained severe injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a hospital, said District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Speaking to media, the District Magistrate said: "The ADM was attacked with a cricket bat in Vishwanath Park in Sector 14 in Raj Nagar. He has received injuries on his head and face. After the incident, he was rushed to the hospital where he has been kept in the intensive care unit (ICU). His condition is stable now."

The DM informed that Singh, who was dismissed from the army in 1995 after being court-martialled, started working as a bouncer in a mall but later lost his job.

"It seems he is mentally unstable, he started working as a bouncer in a mall but lost his job," Pandey said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani, said police are looking into the matter and probing the reason behind the attack. "Prima facie we cannot say anything. We are questioning him," he said. (ANI)

