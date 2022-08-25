Administration of justice poses challenge: Outgoing CJI NV Ramana

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday said that the administration of Justice is a challenge and his experience as a Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court has helped him work as the Chief Justice of India.

"Administration of Justice is a challenge and my experience as a Delhi High Court Chief Justice has helped me a lot to work as the Chief Justice of India," CJI Ramana said during the farewell event organised by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA).

"I learnt preparing rosters, the listing of matters, allotment of cases (in the High Court), so it helped me a lot to work as the chief justice of Supreme Court," he said on the premises of Delhi High Court.

On the eve of CJI NV Ramana's superannuation, the DHCBA organised a farewell event where he reached with his family.

During his speech, Justice Ramana said, "once I came here in Delhi High Court, surprisingly, not even a single day, I did not have the chance to experience a stressful day. Thanks to the other senior judges at that time."



Expressing hope for more representative lawyers from Delhi to join the Supreme Court, he also thanked all the lawyers gathered at the event, including the six people in the top court who represented Delhi.

The felicitation event was also attended by several other Supreme Court judges, including Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice Indrani Benarjee, Justice Ravinder Bhat and Justice Sanjeev Khanna.

Besides, the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court SC Sharma, Justice Siddharth Mridul, Justice Manmohan and all the other Delhi High court judges were also present at the programme.

The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is due to retire on Friday, August 26 after serving for a tenure of one year and four months as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Justice Ramana had taken over from SA Bobde in April last year.

He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013 and became a judge in the Supreme Court of India on 17 February 2014. (ANI)

