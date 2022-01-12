Administration trying to prevent lockdown, people should follow COVID protocols, says Advisor to J-K LG

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): Farooq Ahmad Khan, the advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha urged the public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, adding that the administration is trying to prevent imposition of a lockdown but everything depends on cooperation from people.

He was addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

"We are trying to prevent the imposition of a lockdown. The administration does not want that such a situtation is created. But it depends on cooperation from the public. Lately, we have witnessed that people have let their guards down against COVID-19 after hearing media reports on Omicron variant of COVID-19 and how it is less severe. We urge people to not to take it lightly, follow all the protocols. We do not want to use force of any kind against people to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols," Khan told media.

Khan said that the Union Territory is equipped with adequate medical infrastructure like beds, Oxygen plants etc to tackle any situation.

"We also heard to the problems of the doctors. Government is looking into them," he added.



About the recent snowfall in the Union Territory, the advisor to LG said that the homework of the administration had bore fruit and there are no problems with regards to water supply and electricity supply is also normal except one station.

"Also, 115 out of around 148 transformers have been restored now," he added.

Regarding the clearing of roads, Khan said that most of main roads were clear and work was still going on with great speed on the interior roads.

"5,536 km road required snow clearance, out of which 4,886 km road has been cleared and rest will be cleared by today evening or tomorrow," he added.

Responding to allegations by apple traders/growers that Iranian apples were being brought to the Union Territory by the administration, Khan refuted the allegations and said that the administration is instead sending Kashmiri apples across the world, including locations like Dubai and Qatar.

"No apple grower or merchant has come to us. Such allegations were published in media. Once we took notice on them, we started an enquiry as to how they are being brought to the Union Territory," he added.

