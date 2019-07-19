Administration visits Sarotipura village, assures to provide toilets, electricity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The district administration visited Sarotipura village in Bhopal on Thursday where locals are deprived of basic facilities like electricity, proper roads, and clean drinking water.

The authorities also held a meeting with villagers and assured them of resolving their issues. This comes after Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode directed the officials to visit the village under the programme called "Aapke Prashasan, Aapke Dwar."

District Panchayat Inspector Dilip Shinde told ANI: "The main issue in this village is that there is no proper road. The higher authorities have already held a meeting with the villagers and a road will be constructed."

"There are so many people who are eligible for a pension, but they don't get it. I have asked my secretary to look into the issue. The administration will also ensure that basic facilities like electricity and clean drinking water reach the villagers. We will also construct toilets here," he added.

Nafis Khan, a resident of Sarotipura village, said: "The villagers are so happy because, for the first time, the authorities came to our village and had a discussion on the issues we face. According to the authorities, a road will be constructed in the village soon. They also assured to provide drinking water and electricity. We hope that would bring development to our village."

Earlier to Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode, a programme called "Aapke Prashasan, Aapke Dwar" is already in place in the state and the officials were directed to visit the villagers under this programme. (ANI)