Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral Tony Radakin in Delhi on Friday.
Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral Tony Radakin in Delhi on Friday.

Admiral Karambir Singh, UK Navy Chief discuss collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace, security

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2021 23:48 IST


By Indian Navy Adm, Chief Of Naval Staff Adm Holds Interaction
New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Indian Navy Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday held interaction with First Sea Lord and United Kingdom's Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Tony Radakin over the collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and security in the region.
"A fruitful interaction between Adm Tony Radakin, First Sea Lord & CNS, #RoyalNavy & Adm Karambir Singh, #CNS," an Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted.

"Amongst other #naval #bilateralcooperation issue, the Chiefs emphasised collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace & security in the region. #BridgesofFriendship," his tweet read further. (ANI)


Loading...
iocl
iocl