New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Delhi government started the admission process for Delhi Model Virtual School affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education for the academic year 2022-23 on Wednesday.
This comes days after Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia was blamed for corruption in its new excise policy. (ANI)
Admission for Delhi Model Virtual School begins
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2022 20:58 IST
New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Delhi government started the admission process for Delhi Model Virtual School affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education for the academic year 2022-23 on Wednesday.