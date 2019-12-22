ADMs directed to identify rioters, properties to be seized for damage recovery: Lucknow DM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Sunday said that the Additional District Magistrates (ADM) and other officials concerned have been directed to initiate the assessment of damage to public and private properties during the violent protests so that the amount can be recovered from the rioters.

"Additional District Magistrate (ADM) (East), ADM West, ADM Trans-Gomti and other officials are responsible to assess the damage caused to public and private property and identify the rioters who caused violence during the protest," Prakash told ANI.

He said that the properties of rioters will be seized to recover money for the damages caused during a protest against the newly-enacted citizenship law.

"The damages will be recovered from those found responsible for rioting and organising violence during the protests. If the amount cannot be recovered directly, then the money will be recovered by seizing the properties of those responsible," Prakash said.

The District Magistrate said that people can also submit the details of loss to private property during the violence.

"Once they submit the details of the loss, a seven-day notice will be issued. After that, the damage will be assessed to estimate the cost. Actions are also being taken in the cases that have been registered in connection with the violence during the protest," Prakash said.

He said that the situation is under control now and that appropriate forces have been deployed in sensitive areas.

As many as 15 people have died in the violence that ensued during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, across Uttar Pradesh.

So far, 705 people have been arrested and 124 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during the protests against the new citizenship law. (ANI)

