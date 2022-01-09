Adopt 'No Mask, No Service' policy to combat COVID-19, Haryana Health Minister urges people

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 9 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij today urged people to adopt the "No Mask, No Service" policy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Vij also urged the people to follow the COVID-19 protocols strictly.

The Health Minister in a Tweet on Sunday wrote, "A humble request to the Honorable People of Haryana to adopt 'No Mask No Service' policy to defeat Corona."

"The COVID-19 vaccination is on and so far more than 3 crores 67 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated", Vij informed. He said that the COVID-19 vaccination is going on in the state and so far more than 3 crore 67 lakh people have been vaccinated. Out of the total vaccinated people, the first dose is administered to more than 2 crore 14 lakh 20 thousand people while 1 crore 52 lakh 82 thousand people have received the second dose.



He said that Haryana has 13,937 COVID-19 cases, out of which 10,324 are in home isolation. Further, only 23 Omicron cases are active while 100 Omicron patients have been discharged. The Health Minister said, "Although the COVID-19 infection is increasing rapidly, there are not many infected patients in the hospitals."

The Health Minister said that he is now personally taking stock of the health service in the state, amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. He reviewed the PSA Oxygen Plant in the Civil Hospital at Sector-6 of Panchkula and got it operational.

"So far, there are 84 PSA oxygen plants in government hospitals and medical colleges while 54 oxygen plants have been established in private hospitals of the state", added Vij.

According to Vij, there was an oxygen deficiency problem in the last COVID-19 wave. So we decided to install PSA oxygen plants in all the hospitals", added the Health Minister.

Vij also informed that the second genome sequencing laboratory would also be established in the state. According to Health Minister, the state's second genome sequencing lab will be set up in Panchkula. "With the establishment of another lab in Panchkula, there will be one laboratory each at both ends of the state. Earlier, genome sequencing has also been set up in Rohtak", he added. (ANI)

