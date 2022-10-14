Adopted from India, Swiss woman lands in Mumbai in search for biological mum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Bina Makhijani Muller who was adopted in 1978 by an Indian couple and taken to Switzerland, has been searching for her biological mother for over the past decade.

The only clue she has is the name of her biological mother, Robello.

The 44-year-old was born in 1978 and was left at Asha Sadan, an adoption centre in South Mumbai after that she was adopted and taken to Switzerland.

"I have been visiting Mumbai in search of my mother since 2011, but I have not succeeded even a bit. I have been now far away from my search," she said.

Bina further said that she has two sons, aged 13 and 16 and they also want to know their roots.

Bina had completed her DNA profiling which suggested that she is of Goan origin.

"If anybody knows a woman with the name Rebello from the Goanese area who came to Mumbai and gave birth to me in 1978 then please contact Anjali Pawar who is fighting against child trafficking also. The one who comes forward to help me with any information will be treated discreetly. I was adopted by an Indian and know this will create a social issue, but I am not looking to ruin anybody's life. I just want to know about my roots and heritage," Bina appealed with teary eyes.



Advocate Anjali Pawaris helping Beena in her search for her biological mother

Talking about the case, advocate Anjali Pawar, director of Adoptee Rights Council Pune, who is helping her in the case said the authorities were not ready to help in starting.



"When I started working on her case, the adoption agency people were not cooperative. Then I asked DWCD authorities for information, but even they tried to stop me. And then I went to the Bombay High court to be allowed to seek information and then the adoption home started cooperating. But it has been inconsistent," she said.

Bina's case came to us in 2015 and she requested us to help her out in search of biological parents. With the power of attorney, I wrote to Asha Sadan then, but they were not ready to give any information regarding the matter.

"After DWCD authorities' denial to assist the case, I went to Bombay High court to be allowed to seek information and then the adoption agency started cooperating," said Pawar.

Anjali Pawar further said that there had been inconsistency in the information worsening the case. Pawar further said that the organisation has united almost 75 adoptees to their biological parents so far.

"Bina has done her DNA profiling which suggests that she is of Goan origins as her profiling 99.5% matched with Goan people. So, she was either given birth by a Goan mother in Mumbai or she was brought to Mumbai and given to Asha Sadan after her birth," Pawar said appealing to people to contact her if anyone knows about any mother or family member who has given a child to Asha Sadan or otherwise around period 1978. (ANI)

