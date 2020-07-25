Advanced COVID-19 testing kits will not be sent to Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): BJP MP Shankar Lalwani on Friday said that Covid testing machine that gives results in an hour and which were to be provided by the government to Indore and Bhopal, will now be sent to more affected states.

Speaking to reporters he said, "I met health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and discussed about the testing kits that provides fast result. He said that now the kits will be sent to West Bengal and other south Indian states as COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly and some labs are not working there."

"But he has assured me that these kits will be sent for Indore and Bhopal in future," added Lalwani.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has reported 25,474 COVID-19 cases with 780 fatalities while West Bengal has reported 51,757 cases with 1,255 deaths. (ANI)

