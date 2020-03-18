Advise people to minimise travel by buses to curb COVID-19 spread: Transport Ministry tells States, UTs

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday written to transport department of states and union territories, directing them to advise public to minimise travel by buses in a bid to contain the coronavirus spread.

In a letter written to all states and union territories, the ministry has advised them to step up efforts and fully mobilise all resources in preparedness control and containment measures.

"To minimise travel numbers, public may be advised through appropriate means to avoid the same if it is not unavoidable and a facility of extending refund be considered where passengers have done their bookings," the Ministry advised the states and union territories.

It also advised the states to highlight the importance of 'social distancing in controlling the spread of COV1D-19 and send messages, wherever possible, to the people about the same.

A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

