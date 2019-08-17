Representative image
Advisor to J-K Governor chairs meeting with DCs of Jammu division

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 05:18 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Advisor to Governor K Skandan on Friday chaired a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DC) of Jammu division to review the functioning of their departments and address other pertinent issues.
Skandan was apprised about the functioning of departments, various developmental activities and convergence plan in the districts.
Stressing on the need to double farmer's income, he directed the DCs to make micro plans. He also focussed on the development of a horticulture sector, agriculture, poultry, bamboo crafts, apiculture and handloom.
Skandan also directed them to educate the people about various government schemes so that they can avail benefits from them. (ANI)

