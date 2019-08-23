Advisor to J-K Guv reviews status of NRDWP, ongoing PHE schemes

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): KK Sharma, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, on Thursday called for sustained efforts to ensure timely completion of various ongoing water supply schemes especially those being undertaken under National Rural Water Development (NRDWP).

The Advisor while directing the officers to work in close synergy asked for ensuring the timely closure of the schemes being undertaken under this flagship programme so that the people living in rural areas are provided with an adequate supply of potable water, a press note issued by Directorate of Information, Jammu and Kashmir reads.

"He said that we have to ensure perspective planning in such a manner so that the deficiencies, if any, in providing quality drinking to the rural populace is plugged," it added.

The meeting discussed in detail the financial progress under NRDWP, status of ongoing schemes, Age analysis of ongoing schemes (suspense account), the current status of the household connection, an overview of water quality testing and roll-out strategy for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

"The meeting also discussed the rollout strategy for JJM in Jammu and Kashmir related to fund flow mechanism, for identification of the schemes to be retrofitted for JJM compliance, source strengthening and extensions required for household connections, strengthening of existing water missions at district, gram panchayat and village level to take up the in-village infrastructure for JJM and also measures to be taken for water quality monitoring and surveillance strengthening," it reads.

"It was also given out that 482035 rural household connections have been provided water connections and an amount of Rs 249 crore has been spent out of the allocated fund of Rs 309.07 crore under NRDWP in 2018-19," the note added. (ANI)

