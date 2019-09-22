Advisors appointed to govt departments write to CM, forgo remunerations

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders, recently appointed as advisors to various departments of the state government, on Sunday said they will forgo their financial remunerations.

In a letter, the party leaders appointed as advisors to various departments, managed by the state government, communicated this to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by informing him about their desire to work for the state without any remuneration.

The gesture, they said, affirmed their resolve to work without taking any salary or honorarium, in lieu of their services while serving under the designated capacity.

They also felt obligated to Patnaik for bestowing them with the opportunity and further pledged their complete dedication and devotion in carrying out the said responsibilities in a successful manner. (ANI)

