J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik (file pic)
J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik (file pic)

Advisors to J-K Guv visit Gurez to take stock of development work

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:47 IST

Gurez (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): KK Sharma and Farooq Khan, Advisors to Governor Satya Pal Malik, took stock of the developmental projects in Gurez valley on Sunday. They asked officials to ensure time-bound completion of various ongoing projects and also interacted with locals.
"They issued necessary instructions to the officers of various departments to speed up the pace of developmental activities across the region," said a government release.
They also convened a review meeting of the officers and took a firsthand account of the status of various developmental works being undertaken in various sectors.
"They directed the officers to ensure time-bound completion of various ongoing projects and maintained that the Governor's Administration is keen to ensure holistic development of the rural and far-flung areas so that the people living there are provided with quality services," it added.
Advisor Sharma directed the officers to work in close coordination to ensure quality services to the people of the region during harsh weather conditions. He emphasised the need for taking appropriate measures to ensure an adequate supply of essentials like fuel, gas cylinders, ration during the winter months in this difficult region.
"While responding to the demand of locals regarding increasing air accessibility--especially during winters, the Advisor directed the concerned to explore the possibility of fast pacing the work on the additional helipad, so that more sorties can be undertaken for increasing the mobility of the people coming in and out of the valley," said the release.
Advisor Farooq Khan, while listening to the grievances of the locals, said that the Governor's administration is committed to addressing all the pending issues of the area on a priority basis. "We have come to you with the message that government is committed to the holistic development of this area," Khan told a gathering of locals. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:30 IST

'Indian education system completely against principle of...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A 21-year-old Madurai-based law aspirant, who recently addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council Social Forum (UNHRC) in Geneva, believes that the Indian education system is totally against the principle of sustainable development goals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:28 IST

Uttarakhand: Two dead in accident on Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Two persons died in a truck accident on Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway in Chinyalisour area on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:17 IST

Struggling with lack of 'dedicated' bureaucracy, AP demands...

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Struggling with the lack of a 'dedicated' bureaucracy, the government of the border state of Arunachal Pradesh once again raised the demand for a separate cadre for itself.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:16 IST

Delegation of Union Ministers should visit J-K: PDP leader

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A delegation of Union Ministers should visit Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation in the region after the abrogation of Article 370, PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway on Sunday said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:13 IST

Vizag: Goddess Kanayaka Parameswari decorated with 4 kg gold, Rs...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Devotees are thronging in large numbers to get a glimpse of goddess Kanayaka Parameswari here who has been decorated with as much as 4 kilograms of gold and approximately Rs 2 crore cash on the occasion of Durga Ashtami on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:40 IST

Kolkata: Durga Puja pandal showcases 'Balakot airstrike' themed tableau

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): One of the Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata has come up with a unique theme which has managed to attract the eyeballs of the visitors. The uniqueness of this pandal is its concept - Balakot Airstrike!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:36 IST

Delhi: Police arrest father, two sons for stabbing man in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Police arrested one man along with his two sons for allegedly stabbing a man in a shop located in Rajouri Garden here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:24 IST

Advisor to J-K Guv, Chief Secretary review security, development...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar, and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday reviewed the security and development scenario of Anantnag district during a meeting here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:13 IST

UP: Man arrested for making hoax call about bomb at railway station

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Meerut Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call regarding a bomb at the city GRP Railway Station here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:10 IST

J-K Police foils major terror attack; arrests JeM terrorist of...

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday foiled a major terror attack with the arrest of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist and seized arms and ammunition from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:03 IST

AP: YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy gets bail after being arrested for...

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Nellore Rural YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who was arrested by the police allegedly for threatening a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), was granted bail by a special judicial court on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:56 IST

Delhi: Dairy vendor shot at by unidentified assailants

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A dairy vendor in Karawal Nagar was shot at and robbed by unidentified assailants on Saturday night.

Read More
iocl