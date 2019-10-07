Advisors to J-K Guv visit Gurez to take stock of development work

Gurez (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): KK Sharma and Farooq Khan, Advisors to Governor Satya Pal Malik, took stock of the developmental projects in Gurez valley on Sunday. They asked officials to ensure time-bound completion of various ongoing projects and also interacted with locals.

"They issued necessary instructions to the officers of various departments to speed up the pace of developmental activities across the region," said a government release.

They also convened a review meeting of the officers and took a firsthand account of the status of various developmental works being undertaken in various sectors.

"They directed the officers to ensure time-bound completion of various ongoing projects and maintained that the Governor's Administration is keen to ensure holistic development of the rural and far-flung areas so that the people living there are provided with quality services," it added.

Advisor Sharma directed the officers to work in close coordination to ensure quality services to the people of the region during harsh weather conditions. He emphasised the need for taking appropriate measures to ensure an adequate supply of essentials like fuel, gas cylinders, ration during the winter months in this difficult region.

"While responding to the demand of locals regarding increasing air accessibility--especially during winters, the Advisor directed the concerned to explore the possibility of fast pacing the work on the additional helipad, so that more sorties can be undertaken for increasing the mobility of the people coming in and out of the valley," said the release.

Advisor Farooq Khan, while listening to the grievances of the locals, said that the Governor's administration is committed to addressing all the pending issues of the area on a priority basis. "We have come to you with the message that government is committed to the holistic development of this area," Khan told a gathering of locals. (ANI)

